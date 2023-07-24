2023-24 non-conference schedule for Arkansas State men’s basketball continues to take shape

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The non-conference schedule for Bryan Hodgson’s first season is starting to take shape.

Arkansas State men’s basketball will face one of the historically great mid-major programs in college basketball on the road in December. Hodgson’s Red Wolves will face Belmont Wednesday, December 20 at the Curb Event Center in Nashville.

The Bruins extended their streak of 20-plus win seasons to 13 last year, going 21-11 in the team’s first season in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Belmont won 8 straight regular-season Ohio Valley Conference Championships before moving to the MVC, including 4 NCAA Tournament appearances. They’re one of 4 programs (Gonzaga, Michigan State and Villanova) to win 100-plus games with four straight conference championships from 2018-2021.

In their first season in the MVC, Casey Alexander’s squad fell to Indiana State 98-95 in the first round of Arch Madness.

Alexander is entering his fifth season as head coach, the Belmont grad is 98-30 as the Bruins’ head coach.

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams, the first all-time at the Curb Event Center. The Red Wolves are 4-1 all-time, winning four games in the 1980s when the Bruins were still in the NAIA. The last time the two teams faced off was in the Dick’s Sporting Goods NIT Season Tip-Off at Thompson Boling Arena at the University of Tennessee in November 2010, where the Bruins won 93-60.

Belmont would go on to win 30 games that season, winning the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament and earning a 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament, falling to Wisconsin in the first round. Arkansas State would finish 17-15, John Brady’s Red Wolves would drop the first round matchup in the Sun Belt Tournament to Little Rock in Hot Springs.

Hodgson said this offseason the team has reached out to as many regional Division I opponents as possible, saying some have shied away from playing the Red Wolves this season.

2023-24 Arkansas State Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

November 11: at Bowling Green (SBC/MAC Challenge)

November 17: at Iowa

November 24-25: Acrisure Invitational

December 20: at Belmont

February 10: vs. TBD (SBC/MAC Challenge)

TBD: vs. UAB

TBD: at Little Rock

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.