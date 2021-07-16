Two dead, two injured in Highway 167 crash

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were killed and two others were injured early Friday in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 167 in White County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Highway 167 near Prince Cemetery Road in rural White County.

ASP said in the preliminary crash report that a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by Ashley Modlin, 33, of Batesville, was going north on Highway 167 while a 2014 GMC Acadia was going south.

The Sonic veered to the left, crossed the centerline, and struck the Acadia, ASP said.

Modlin and a passenger in the Sonic, who was a minor, were killed.

A minor passenger in the Sonic and the driver of the Acadia, who is also a minor, were injured and taken to a Little Rock hospital, ASP said.

The weather was dark and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

