Volunteers help feed mouths after Wynne tornado

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - After disaster struck in Wynne on Friday, it left many wondering where their next meal might come from. That’s why local organizations stepped in to help.

Operation BBQ Relief has been passing out meals since Saturday, April 1. The Director of Operations Dwayne Daniel said it’s the least they can do.

“If we can take their mind off their troubles for five or ten minutes by eating a pulled pork sandwich that’s great, that is what we are here for,” he said.

Daniel said it is just one of those things he and his volunteers love doing, but you hate the circumstances.

“I hate to see it, it’s the worst day of their life, but it does us good and it makes me feel good to be able to provide that service to them,” he said.

Operation BBQ Relief served over 8,500 meals since Saturday and has had close to 50 volunteers on site each day.

Some organizations did not have quite those numbers, but each still made a difference.

A group from Searcy First Methodist Church known as Cooks for Christ spent Tuesday, April 4, whipping up burgers and hot dogs for anyone who could not get a hot meal.

Pastor Jeff Jackson said when they heard the news, they knew helping the people out was something they had to do.

“We thought this was a perfect fit to come out here and hand out meals to the volunteers that are working and for all of those families that have been affected to feed them and help them in this time of need,” he said.

Both men said the response from their organizations has been incredible and stressed none of it would be possible without the help of their selfless volunteers.

