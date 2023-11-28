A-State chancellor breaks down decision to cut multimedia journalism program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With Arkansas State University cutting several majors, including its multimedia journalism program, due to lagging enrollment, many people are raising questions.

In response, A-State Chancellor Todd Shields wrote a letter explaining why the college decided to cut the program.

In the letter, Shields explained that graduation trends in the multimedia journalist program have been declining since 2020.

Shields said that last year, there were only 3 students who graduated from the program and that the number of students majoring in the program has also been down, with last year’s class only having 36 student

“Meanwhile, we hear, understand, and agree with concerns about the potential loss of this important program. We will continue to address viability issues and seek collaboration for the future of journalism at Arkansas State,” said Shields.

