Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

A-State chancellor breaks down decision to cut multimedia journalism program

With Arkansas State University cutting several majors, including its multimedia journalism...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With Arkansas State University cutting several majors, including its multimedia journalism program, due to lagging enrollment, many people are raising questions.

In response, A-State Chancellor Todd Shields wrote a letter explaining why the college decided to cut the program.

In the letter, Shields explained that graduation trends in the multimedia journalist program have been declining since 2020.

Shields said that last year, there were only 3 students who graduated from the program and that the number of students majoring in the program has also been down, with last year’s class only having 36 student

“Meanwhile, we hear, understand, and agree with concerns about the potential loss of this important program. We will continue to address viability issues and seek collaboration for the future of journalism at Arkansas State,” said Shields.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash

Latest News

An amendment to Arkansas’ constitution would prevent the state from restricting access to...
Proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment expands abortion access
Paragould city officials gathered Monday evening in a city council meeting to discuss an...
City council approves tax increase ordinance
The City of Batesville said it’s seen a substantial increase in its homeless population in the...
City dealing with increase in homeless population
Butch Jones details Arkansas State bowl preparation