Suspect in former Arkansas senator’s murder appears in court

By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 22, 2019 at 10:17 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 10:17 AM

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman accused of killing a former Arkansas state senator appeared before a judge Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

Rebecca O’Donnell is charged with capital murder in the death of Linda Collins.

Former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins was found dead at her home on June 4, 2019. (Source: Twitter)
Collins’ body was found outside her Pocahontas home on June 4. Ten days later police arrested O’Donnell.

Third Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce announced he would seek the death penalty against O’Donnell.

