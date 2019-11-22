Suspect in former Arkansas senator’s murder appears in court

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman accused of killing a former Arkansas state senator appeared before a judge Friday for a pre-trial hearing.
Rebecca O’Donnell is charged with capital murder in the death of Linda Collins.
Collins’ body was found outside her Pocahontas home on June 4. Ten days later police arrested O’Donnell.
Third Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce announced he would seek the death penalty against O’Donnell.
