Police continue search for Rite of Passage escapee

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Police continue to search for a teen girl who escaped the Rite of Passage facility Monday in Harrisburg.
Maranda Davidson, 15, ran away from the treatment center around 5:30 p.m., Nov. 16, with another teen who is now back in custody.
She was last seen heading north toward Jonesboro.
Police and sheriff’s deputies searched a nearby wooded area and used a drone to search a four-mile radius around the campus that night before calling off the search.
They now believe she got a ride from someone on Highway 1, which is within walking distance of the open campus.
Police Chief Roderick Moore said Wednesday that officers and deputies continue to search the area, and urged the community to keep a lookout for her.
“We’re making steady progress with this case,” he said. “We’re just hoping to find this young lady. That’s always our worry as a police agency. Trying to get juveniles back safe and without harm.”
Davidson is described as 5′3′' and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray Rite of Passage sweatshirt and black sweat pants.
If you see her, call 911 or 870-578-2116.
Region 8 News reached out to Rite of Passage for a statement and to see if they have any plans on putting a fence around the facility to make it more secure.
Rite of Passage said they would release a statement, but have yet to provide one.
