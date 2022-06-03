Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake

The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
The Amazon location in Horn Lake.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake.

Police were called to the scene at around noon Friday for a report of shots fired.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot three times.

Police say the shooting happened outside of the warehouse, but on the property.

The suspect was later pulled over by police in Memphis and killed after shots were fired on I-40.

Amazon released this statement in regards to the shooting:

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Osceola Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said on May 31, officers responded to a shots fired call on...
Police investigate early morning homicide
Gregory Briggs, 31, pled guilty to two counts of sexually grooming a child, two counts of...
Former school teacher sentenced to 25 years for rape case
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

Latest News

The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
Marked Tree woman killed at Amazon distribution facility
The scene at I-40 and Whitten Rd
Man shot, killed by Memphis police was suspect in Horn Lake homicide at Amazon
Motorcycle crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: Jonesboro police investigate motorcycle crash
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case, officials say
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker