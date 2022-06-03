Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake.
Police were called to the scene at around noon Friday for a report of shots fired.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot three times.
Police say the shooting happened outside of the warehouse, but on the property.
The suspect was later pulled over by police in Memphis and killed after shots were fired on I-40.
Amazon released this statement in regards to the shooting:
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.