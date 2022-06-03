Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake.

Police were called to the scene at around noon Friday for a report of shots fired.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot three times.

Police say the shooting happened outside of the warehouse, but on the property.

The suspect was later pulled over by police in Memphis and killed after shots were fired on I-40.

Amazon released this statement in regards to the shooting:

“We’re heartbroken by this violent act and we extend our deepest sympathy to the victim’s family. We are working to support our team and ensure their safety. We’re also working closely with the police department as they lead the response and investigate.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.