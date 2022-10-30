Town proclaims Domestic Violence Awareness Day in honor of Ebony Crockett

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - At an Inaugural lunch family and friends gathered to honor a woman lost to domestic violence and help victims still fighting.

On June 3, Ebony Crockett was killed when she was shot in the back parking lot of an Amazon Fulfillment Center she worked at in Horn Lake.

Corey Brewer, the man who killed Ebony was previously fired for sexual harassment and had been stalking her.

According to the CDC, about 41% of women and 26% of men experienced contact with sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner.

During Saturday’s event, Ebony’s brother, Larry Crockett said he felt her spirit in the building.

“She was in the room today. I actually felt her presence because of the smiles, and the love and her presence was just so overwhelming felt,” said Larry.

This was the Inaugural lunch, and it will be hosted every year to bring attention to domestic violence.

The city recognized domestic violence as Marked Tree Mayor Danny Johnson put out a proclamation.

October 29 will now be known as Domestic Violence Awareness Day for the town of Marked Tree.

The Crockett family was filled with joy when the announcement was made.

“It was very heartfelt that the city would think this much and do this thing for my sister and my family,” said Larry.

Jonesboro Family Crisis Center employee, Patty Duncan spoke at the meeting about her experience with her own abuser, who almost took her life.

“I have been a victim of domestic violence myself, I was stabbed and left on the side of the road, and I was very fortunate I got out of that and entered into this field,” said Duncan.

Duncan said on average women will go back to an abusive partner seven times and when victims leave, many have nothing, but there are shelters out there that will help them become independent.

Duncan remembered that when she left her abuser, she had nothing but a set of clothes. She said that are so many resources out there that can help you get back on your feet when leaving a domestic violence situation.

“Then first we leave, we think we can go back and things will be better. Then we are afraid that we don’t have a vehicle, we don’t have a job or a place for our kids,” said Duncan.

The Crockett family is looking to help those who have been affected by domestic violence by not only bringing awareness to the situation but reaching out to students who have been affected.

“This is just the beginning, we plan on making this meeting bigger, we want to do multiple scholarships, in this region, not just in Marked Tree,” said Larry.

If you are in a domestic violence situation, you can call the Jonesboro Family Crisis Center, 24/7 hotline at 870-933-9449.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.