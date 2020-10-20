Multiple departments respond to house fire

Multiple departments respond to house fire
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 director, reports the fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the 2000-block of County Road 741. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 20, 2020 at 6:52 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 7:10 AM

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - At least two fire departments responded to the scene of a “fully-involved” house fire.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 director, reports the fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the 2000-block of County Road 741.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 director, reports the fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the 2000-block of County Road 741.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 director, reports the fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the 2000-block of County Road 741. (Source: Google Maps)

When Brookland and Philadelphia Fire Departments arrived, Presley said they found the house “fully-involved.”

Extra manpower and a water tanker were later dispatched to the scene to assist in knocking down the flames.

As of 6:49 a.m., no injuries were reported. However, Presley said ambulances were standing by.

Police blocked traffic, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.