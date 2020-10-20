Multiple departments respond to house fire

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - At least two fire departments responded to the scene of a “fully-involved” house fire.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 director, reports the fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the 2000-block of County Road 741.
When Brookland and Philadelphia Fire Departments arrived, Presley said they found the house “fully-involved.”
Extra manpower and a water tanker were later dispatched to the scene to assist in knocking down the flames.
As of 6:49 a.m., no injuries were reported. However, Presley said ambulances were standing by.
Police blocked traffic, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.
