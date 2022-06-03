Marked Tree woman killed at Amazon distribution facility

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi coroner confirmed that a woman killed in the Amazon facility in Horn Lake was from Marked Tree.

Investigators say the murder happened Friday around noon.

DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders says Ebony Leshay Crockett, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Region 8 News has spoken to Crockett’s family who confirmed she was the victim.

