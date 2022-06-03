Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Marked Tree woman killed at Amazon distribution facility

The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
The Amazon location in Horn Lake.(Action News 5)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi coroner confirmed that a woman killed in the Amazon facility in Horn Lake was from Marked Tree.

Investigators say the murder happened Friday around noon.

READ: Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Mississippi

DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders says Ebony Leshay Crockett, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Region 8 News has spoken to Crockett’s family who confirmed she was the victim.

We will have more details on Region 8 News at 10.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Osceola Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said on May 31, officers responded to a shots fired call on...
Police investigate early morning homicide
Gregory Briggs, 31, pled guilty to two counts of sexually grooming a child, two counts of...
Former school teacher sentenced to 25 years for rape case
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

Latest News

The scene at I-40 and Whitten Rd
Man shot, killed by Memphis police was suspect in Horn Lake homicide at Amazon
Motorcycle crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: Jonesboro police investigate motorcycle crash
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad