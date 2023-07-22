Energy Alert
A free basketball camp helps children hoop

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Local children score big with skills taught by an A-State Basketball Alum.

The non-profit Grow NEA hosted a free basketball skills camp for children in the area on Saturday, July 22 from 11-4 p.m. at the Parker Park Community Center.

Roughly 50 kids from 4th to 9th grade attended the camp.

Founder of Grow NEA Shaunta Johnson said this was their third time hosting a camp, and more and more athletes are signing up each year.

“You got a lot of children that may have a lot of talent or that want to boost their skills of basketball,” he said. “So, I wanted to ensure that everyone has an opportunity.”

Ball handling, shooting, passing, rebounding, offense, and defense skills were taught by former JHS ball player and A-State Basketball Alum Zo Hampton.

One parent said this was an opportunity that his child couldn’t miss out on.

“Asa (his son) has shown some interest in basketball, and we are helping him get to where he wants through camps and things of this nature,” said Asa’s father Kofi Armah.

Johnson said he hopes to have more basketball camps for the community in the future.

