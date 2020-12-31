Arkansas reports 225,138 total COVID-19 cases as year ends

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas had 225,138 total COVID-19 cases reported as 2020 ends while hospitalizations, total active cases and the number of people on ventilators increased Thursday.
State health officials also extended a directive Thursday to continue an 11 p.m. closing time for restaurants, bars and clubs that serve on-premise alcohol.
According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the total number was up 2,708 from Wednesday’s figures, while total active cases was at 22,189, up 336.
Gov. Hutchinson said in the tweet that the total case number Thursday was nearly 400 fewer than the same day last week.
State health officials said 1,195 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, while 209 people were on ventilators. Gov. Hutchinson said in the tweet that officials are working on a way to “cover the increase in hospitalizations.”
As of Thursday, the state had nearly 2,000 hospital beds available for use while there were only 56 ICU beds available in the state.
The state also reported 3,676 deaths statewide as 2020 ended. The number was up 39 from Wednesday’s figures.
Of the 39 deaths, seven were reported in Region 8 with one death each in Cleburne, Crittenden, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Stone counties.
Craighead County was fourth in the state in new cases, with 116.
Pulaski County was first in the state, with 375, while Washington County was second with 310 cases. Benton County was third with 253 cases, while Sebastian County was fifth with 109 cases.
State health officials also released a directive Thursday dealing with on-premise alcohol sales and COVID-19 in the state.
The directive, which continues until Feb. 3, 2021, sets a rule that any Alcoholic Beverage Control on-premise permitted locations will close at 11 p.m.
The directive was set to expire Sunday in the state and took effect Nov. 20.
